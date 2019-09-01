|
LYMAN- With great sadness, the family of Arthur David Mullinax of Lyman, SC announces he passed in peace after a brief illness, on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the age of 68.
A native of Greenville County, he was a son of Louise Mulligan Mullinax of Greer and the late Cecil Roy Mullinax. Art was a United States Air Force Vietnam Veteran, and retiree of Michelin (Spartanburg). Avid outdoorsman and fisherman, he was a member and past Commodore of the Keowee Sailing Club and life member of Cape Lookout Mobile Sportsfishermen.
Arthur is also survived by his wife, Pat Mullinax, their son, Shane (Tracy) Mullinax of Inman, SC and their daughter, Emily (Fariborz) Vakili of Duluth, GA; his five grandchildren, Andy and Dylan Mullinax, Sarah Vakili (Gerald Isaac), Savannah and Sabrina Vakili. Fondly remembered by his brother, Steve (Janet) Mullinax, and two sisters, Becky Osteen and Lisa Mullinax (Dwayne Polk).
He was predeceased by his first wife, Betty Dobbins Mullinax.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Wood Mortuary, 300 W. Poinsett St., Greer, SC, conducted by Rev. Mitch Crow. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Monday at The Wood Mortuary.
In honor of his love for animals, memorial donations may be made to Feline Urgent Rescue and Rehab (FURR) at catfurr.org or mailed to FURR, P.O. Box 1164, Waxhaw, NC 28173.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019