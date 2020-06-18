Arthur Earl Clippard
1927 - 2020
SALISBURY, NC- Arthur Earl Clippard, 92, of Salisbury, NC, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at The Citadel Salisbury. Born September 23, 1927, in Gaffney, SC, he was the son of the late Malcolm Neal Clippard and Gennette Walker Clippard and husband of the late Doris Evelyn Clippard.
Mr. Clippard was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Granite Quarry, NC. He attended Wofford College and then began his career at H. L. Green, Inc. After working for multiple companies throughout the Southeast, rising through the ranks to manager, he retired with Walmart in Waynesville, NC.
Surviving are his sons, David Clippard (Ann) of Snellville, GA, Ricky Clippard (Judy) of Salisbury, NC, and Jeffrey Clippard (Kathy) of Athens, GA; grandchildren, Heather Clippard, Joshua Clippard (Shannon) and their children, Justin and Shelby Clippard, and Jenna Clippard-Stroud (Andrew) and their children, Kynslee and Karlee Stroud.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, June 19, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A reception will be scheduled at a later date. Due to COVID-19, family and friends are encouraged to wait to attend the reception.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel





Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
