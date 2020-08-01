WOODRUFF- Arthur Edwin Wood, 81, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Regional Hospice Home.
He was born January 27, 1939 in Spartanburg County to the late Anglo Saxon and Mary Sara Pearson Wood. He was a lifelong member of Selma Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon. He was former manager of Workman Lumber Company and was a retired Appraiser with Woodruff Federal Savings & Loan. Arthur was a 1957 graduate of Woodruff High School playing high school baseball and for the American Legion. Mr. Wood was an avid bass fisherman, loved his fishing buddies, son, Todd, Butch Ruppe, Rick Sloan, Buck Fowler, David Palmer, Mike Brandon, Roy and Sammy Garrett, Stan Sanders, Ron Neal and the late Charles Hughes.
Surviving are the love of his life of 56 years, Marie Garrett Wood of the home; his loving and caring children, daughter; Angie Marie Wood Turner and husband, Lee of Woodruff; son, J. Todd Wood and wife, Christy of Townville. His grandchildren who he loved to the moon and back, Josh Turner
(Sydney) of Pauline, Jessica Turner Lambert (Braden) of Manassas, Virginia and Autumn Wood of
Townville; two great-grands, Baby Girl Turner expected to arrive in August and Baby Boy Lambert expected to arrive in October. He was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Don and Ann Wood.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Selma Baptist Church by Rev. Fred Quidley, Rev. Andrew Shull and Mr. Josh Turner. A private family interment will follow in Selma Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, Lung & Chest Associates and Dr. Charles Fogarty, hospice nurses, Dana, Diann, Kaci and Holly.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN. 38105, First Baptist Church of Woodruff, 801 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff, S.C. 29388 or Selma Baptist Church, 851 Lawson Road, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff