GREER- Arthur Henry Hendrix, 80, passed away on September 5, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late Coy Max Hendrix and Ruby Jennings Hendrix Christopher, he was a retired employee for Firestone, a US Army Veteran and a member of Burnsview Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
Surviving are his wife, Doris Steadman Hendrix of the home; a special niece and nephew, Frankie Hendrix Bramlett and her husband Neile of Greer and numerous nieces and nephews across South and North Carolina.
Mr. Hendrix was predeceased by two brothers, Frank Hendrix and Ronnie Hendrix and one sister, Delores Littlefield.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Burnsview Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Tim Huckaby, Rev. Ray Hatcher and Rev. Curtis Marshall. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home of a niece, Frankie Bramlett.
Memorials may be made to the Lion's Club
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 6, 2019