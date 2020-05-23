|
GAFFNEY, SC - Arthur Lee "Butch" Keenan, 71, formerly of 1815 Leadmine Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Blue Ridge in Brookview House.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of the late Barbara Burgess Keenan and son of the late William Robert Keenan and Frances Mae Jones Keenan. He was a graduate of Cowpens High School, retired from INA Bearing, a U. S. Army Vietnam veteran and a member of Blue Branch Baptist Church. He loved his family, was a devoted caregiver to his wife, loved fishing, and was an avid Carolina Panthers fan.
Surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Jarvis (Todd) of Gaffney; three sons, Brian Keenan (Joanna) of Roswell, GA, Tracy Blanton (Tonya) and Tony Blanton, both of Gaffney; three brothers, Joey Keenan (Tabatha), Dale Keenan (Sandra) and David Keenan (Judy), all of Gaffney; seven grandchildren, Lauren Rillman, Landon Jarvis, Luke Jarvis, Justin Blanton, MaryBeth Hopper (Dalton), Peyton Pennington (Blake) and Jerrica Bailey (Jake); three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Audrey and Walker. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Billy Keenan, Bobby Keenan, Terry Keenan and Mike Keenan.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Blue Branch Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie Smith officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be in the Blue Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Blue Branch Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1574, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at the residence, 1815 Leadmine Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
