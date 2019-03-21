Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home
Arthur M. Russell, Sr.


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur M. Russell, Sr. Obituary
Arthur M. Russell, Sr., 98, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.
Arthur was born on December 18, 1920 to the late George and Ethel Wilson Russell in New York City. Arthur worked for Baptist Headquarters in NYC and then Alfred Eastern Poor as an architectural draftsman. He worked for Vandenberg AFB and Aero Spacelines and Tricor in Santa Barbara, CA where he had a gift and love for growing roses and was a member of the Santa Barbara Rose Society. Arthur also had a love of the arts and was a talented painter. After retiring to Spartanburg, SC he continued to work for the Senior Center in Spartanburg until age 93 where he, and his late wife, Mary, of 69 years were members of the First Baptist Church of Spartanburg.
Arthur is survived by his four grown children and their families. Arthur M. Russell, Jr. of Inman, SC; Virginia R. Zeien of Tampa, FL; Carole Russell-Griffin of Nashville, TN and Robin J. Dean of Columbus, IN. Arthur was blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and, great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 24th, 10:00AM-12:00Noon at Dunbar Funeral Home. A private burial for the family will be at a later time.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
