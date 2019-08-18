Home

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Columbia, SC
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Arthur R. "Rusty" Jones


1961 - 2019
Arthur R. "Rusty" Jones Obituary
Arthur R. Jones "Rusty" ,58, born April 26,1961, of Spartanburg passed away on August 10, 2019 at Hospice House.
He leaves behind his mother, Mary Lou (Barfield) Jones, one daughter, Jennifer Billings (Eric), two sisters, Sherry Hartley (Robert) and Kelly Bishop (Terry), two nieces, Karla Porter and Brittany Prince, four grandchildren, one great nephew, two great nieces, and his faithful dog, Bandit.
He was pre-deceased by his father, Arthur "Wilson" Jones.
He was a 1979 graduate of Broome High School. He was very patriotic and proudly served in the United States Army from 1983-1989. He earned the Army Achievement Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Good Conduct Medal twice, and received several Meritorious Achievement Awards.
Rusty loved to fish, was an avid hunter, and enjoyed restoring vintage cars. He was a wonderful son, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
Service and interment will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia on August 22, 2019 at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice House.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
