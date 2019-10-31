|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Arthur Winston Easler, 79, loving husband of 60 years to Connie Moore Easler went home to be with the Lord on his birthday Monday, October 28, 2019 what a wonderful Present.
Born October 28, 1940 in Cherokee Springs, he was a son of the late Oather Miles Easler and Edna Allen Easler. He was a self-employed Master Plumber for 50 years and a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter, Haven Vaughn and husband Dennis of Spartanburg; sons, George Christopher Easler of Nebo, NC., Richard Blanton Easler and wife Cindy of Enoree; sister, Debra Kennedy and husband Lester of Cherokee Springs, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church on Bryant Road. Funeral Services will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the church with Reverend Ty Childers and Rev. Gary Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Haven and Dennis Vaughn, 344 Crandall Way, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019