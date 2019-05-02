|
Artilee Lowe, 79, of Spartanburg passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Pacifica Skylyn Assisted Living.
Mr. Lowe was a native of Red Level, AL and a son of the late Dewey and Evie Lee Wright Lowe. He was a retired salesman, and he attended the Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Patrick and Susan Lowe of Wichita Falls, TX; daughters and sons-in-law: Laura and Tom Humar of Greer, SC; LeighAnne and Bill Clifton of Aiken, SC; brothers and sisters-in-law: Doug and Delores Lowe, Q. V. and Ginger Lowe, and F. E. and Cindy Lowe; sisters and brother-in-law: Loyette Watson, Shirley and Jim Homan, and Evelyn Wood; five grandchildren: Cameron (Taylor) Martin, Ansley (Justin) DeLaney, Hilary (Kirby) Rash, Bryce Clifton, and Allee (Hamilton) Mathis; great grandchildren: Austin and Calvin Martin; special friend: Phil Lanzone and best friend: Pat Beshere; as well as a large, extended family. He was predeceased by a grandson: Patrick Arthur Lowe, Jr. and a brother-in-law: Gary Watson.
There will be a Memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice, 818 E. Main Street, Suite A, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 2, 2019