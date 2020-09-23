MOORE, SC- Arvid W. Danielson, 91 of Moore, SC, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home. Born December 16, 1928 in Montclair, NJ, he was the son of the late Elof Waldamar and Helen Catherine Fallon Danielson and husband, of the late Adele Grinnell Danielson.
Survivors include his sons, Arvid Danielson Jr. (Rosemary) of Youngstown, OH, and Kenneth Danielson (Debra) of Boiling Springs, SC; daughters, Lynda Wendling (Mark) of Wharton, NJ, Barbara Hiller of Spartanburg, SC, Sandra Plunkett (Scott) of Moore, SC; Karen Josephsen (Eric) of Midlothian, VA and Janet O'Brien (Sean) of Wayne, NJ, and sister, Joanie Bardi (Mike) of Stillwater, PA; 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Helen Heath.
A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Ken Danielson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.
