1/1
Arvid W. Danielson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arvid's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, SC- Arvid W. Danielson, 91 of Moore, SC, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home. Born December 16, 1928 in Montclair, NJ, he was the son of the late Elof Waldamar and Helen Catherine Fallon Danielson and husband, of the late Adele Grinnell Danielson.
Survivors include his sons, Arvid Danielson Jr. (Rosemary) of Youngstown, OH, and Kenneth Danielson (Debra) of Boiling Springs, SC; daughters, Lynda Wendling (Mark) of Wharton, NJ, Barbara Hiller of Spartanburg, SC, Sandra Plunkett (Scott) of Moore, SC; Karen Josephsen (Eric) of Midlothian, VA and Janet O'Brien (Sean) of Wayne, NJ, and sister, Joanie Bardi (Mike) of Stillwater, PA; 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Helen Heath.
A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Ken Danielson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved