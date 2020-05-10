|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Arvilla Mae Fuchs Stumvoll, 101, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at The Stanton Nursing & Rehabilitation Centre in Queensbury, NY. Born December 10, 1918, in Becker, MN, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Myrtle Bailey Fuchs and widow of Louis Cox Stumvoll.
Mrs. Stumvoll was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg, SC and a retired cosmetologist.
Survivors include her children, Bruce Stumvoll of Spartanburg, SC, Randall Stumvoll (Joan) of Queensbury, NY, Judy Stumvoll of Amherst, NY, and Nancy Stumvoll of Garland, TX; grandchildren, Sean Stumvoll and Lyndi Cummings; great-grandchildren, Parker Cummings and Myka Cummings; and best friend, Virginia Cecil. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one brother and two sisters.
A private cryptside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, by The Rev. Dr. B. E. Pettit.
The family is at the home of Arvilla Stumvoll.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 10, 2020