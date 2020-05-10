Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex
Resources
More Obituaries for Arvilla Stumvoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arvilla Mae (Fuchs) Stumvoll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arvilla Mae (Fuchs) Stumvoll Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Arvilla Mae Fuchs Stumvoll, 101, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at The Stanton Nursing & Rehabilitation Centre in Queensbury, NY. Born December 10, 1918, in Becker, MN, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Myrtle Bailey Fuchs and widow of Louis Cox Stumvoll.
Mrs. Stumvoll was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg, SC and a retired cosmetologist.
Survivors include her children, Bruce Stumvoll of Spartanburg, SC, Randall Stumvoll (Joan) of Queensbury, NY, Judy Stumvoll of Amherst, NY, and Nancy Stumvoll of Garland, TX; grandchildren, Sean Stumvoll and Lyndi Cummings; great-grandchildren, Parker Cummings and Myka Cummings; and best friend, Virginia Cecil. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one brother and two sisters.
A private cryptside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, by The Rev. Dr. B. E. Pettit.
The family is at the home of Arvilla Stumvoll.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arvilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -