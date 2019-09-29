|
WOODRUFF - Ashleigh Adair Blackwell, 26, of Woodruff, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Christopher and Julie Blackwell.
Ashleigh was a cosmetologist and attended Reidville Road United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Grayson Rowell; Grayson's grandparents, Bob and Katherine Rowell; her partner, Andrew Rowell; her grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other loved ones.
She is predeceased by her brother, Hunter Durham Blackwell; and her grandfathers, Durham H. Blackwell and Walden Baxter Denton.
The funeral will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 6:00 PM in the chapel at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC 29365.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grayson Rowell scholarship fund. Contact John Bostic; [email protected] for more information.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 29, 2019