Home

POWERED BY

Services
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
Resources
More Obituaries for Ashleigh Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ashleigh Adair Blackwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ashleigh Adair Blackwell Obituary
WOODRUFF - Ashleigh Adair Blackwell, 26, of Woodruff, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Christopher and Julie Blackwell.
Ashleigh was a cosmetologist and attended Reidville Road United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Grayson Rowell; Grayson's grandparents, Bob and Katherine Rowell; her partner, Andrew Rowell; her grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other loved ones.
She is predeceased by her brother, Hunter Durham Blackwell; and her grandfathers, Durham H. Blackwell and Walden Baxter Denton.
The funeral will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 6:00 PM in the chapel at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC 29365.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grayson Rowell scholarship fund. Contact John Bostic; [email protected] for more information.
Online condolences may be left at: www.livingwatersfh.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ashleigh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now