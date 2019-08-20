|
|
WELLFORD, SC- Ashley Elizabeth Bobo Belisle, 35 , of 1650 Inman Road, passed away, Friday, August 16, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Ashley was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on June 8, 1984, a daughter of Patricia "Ann" (Mitchell) Reynolds and James "Jimmy" Bobo. She was the wife of Jeremy Adam Belisle.
Ashley was a graduate of USC Upstate, having earned her Bachelor's of Science degree in Education, and was working toward her Master's Degree. She was employed with Cherokee County School District, as a Special Education teacher at Gaffney Middle School and was a member of Inman First Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Jeremy, Ashley is survived by a daughter, Harper Leona Belisle, of the home; her mother and stepfather, Patricia "Ann" Mitchell Reynolds and Paul Allen Reynolds, of Inman, South Carolina; Her father and stepmother, James " Jimmy Bobo and Pamela Tucker Bobo, of Inman, South Carolina; two sisters, Anna Marie Christie, and her husband, Jeremy, of Inman, South Carolina; Mary Victoria Bobo of Wellford, South Carolina; a brother, Bryan C. Benstead of Inman, South Carolina. She is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Patricia "Pat" T. Mitchell, of Inman, South Carolina and paternal grandmother, Thelma Tucker of Inman, South Carolina; two nieces, Zoey Christie and Jacey Benstead; one nephew, Cody Benstead.
Visitation will be held, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM, at Seawright Funeral Home, Inman, South Carolina.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 22nd at Inman First Baptist Church in Inman, South Carolina, conducted by Dr. Paul Moore and Dr. Reggie Parker. Burial will be private.
The family is at the home of her Sister and Brother-in-law, Anna and Jeremy Christie, 818 West Keepsake Lane, Inman, South Carolina, 29349.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Harper Leona Belisle, Go Fund Me,
gf.me/u/uux7by
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019