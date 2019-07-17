|
|
WELLFORD, SC- Aubrey Neal Camp, 93, of 360 Carriage Gate Drive, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Aubrey was born in Inman, S.C. on December 7, 1925, a son of the late Zummie (Horne) Camp and Thomas Earl Camp and was the husband of Frances Geneva (Pollard) Camp.
He worked delivering and setting up mobile homes and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his wife, Aubrey is survived by two step daughters, Cheryl Jones and husband Dan, of Wellford, SC; Kathy Johnson and husband Howard, of Union, SC; son - in - law, Chelsey Rowland and wife Carolyn of Sunrise, FL., and 10 step - grandchildren and numerous step - great and great, great grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Army in WW II.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 18th at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, SC with Rev Sean Fortner officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 17, 2019