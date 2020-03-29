Home

Spartanburg, SC- Audrey Mahaffey Frady, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center Mary Black Campus. Born April 12, 1934 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Victor Eugene and Myrtle Atlanta Burgess Warren and the widow of Carl Mahaffey and Herman Frady.
Audrey was a homemaker and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Meleia "Missy" Miller of Spartanburg; her sons, Tim Mahaffey (Lisa) of Spartanburg, SC and Mark Mahaffey (Kim) of Lyman, SC; her stepson, Ken Frady of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Cody Miller, Meleia J. Miller, Ryan Mahaffey, Carlton Mahaffey, Collin Mahaffey, April Morris; great grandchildren, Natalie Morris, Caleb Morris, and Grace Miller. She was also predeceased by a stepson, Joe Frady and her six brothers and five sisters.
Visitation will be at 2:45 – 3:45 PM Monday, March 30, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be at 4:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Mike Royal. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 2904 or online at http://www.mobile-meals.org/donate.php
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
