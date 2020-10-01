1/1
Audrey S. Bowers
GREER- Della Audrey Sloan Bowers, 91, widow of Harold Waymon Bowers, passed away on September 30, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Otis Odell and Minnie Atkins Sloan, she was a retired Home Economics Teacher for Spartanburg County District 5 Schools and a member of Greer First Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Kimberly B. Coggins and Jayne Bowers both of Greer; three sisters, Myra Weatherly of Greer, Patsy Turner and Cheryl Smith both of Inman and two grandchildren, Corrie Studley and Jay Coggins.
Mrs. Bowers was predeceased by two sisters, Peggy Wisterman and Linda Henderson and two brothers, Barney Sloan and Carl Sloan.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Lee Carter and Rev. Doug Mize.
Visitation will be held after the service at the gravesite.
The families are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Greer First Baptist Church 2020 Vision, 202 West Poinsett Street, Greer, SC 29650; Upstate Community Hospice, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356 or Comfort Keepers of Greenville, 1200 Haywood Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com






Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
