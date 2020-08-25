PACOLET, SC- Audrey Worthy Gilmer, 80, of Pacolet, SC, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her home. Born October 2, 1939, in Pacolet, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas Worthy and Ninon Lovings Worthy and widow of Tommy Wayne Gilmer Sr.
Mrs. Gilmer loved her Lord, family, and grandchildren, as well as being outdoors in the sunshine, the beaches, and lake life. A lifelong member of Pacolet Mills Baptist Church and graduate of Pacolet High School, she was retired from Parker Hannafin.
Survivors include her children, Tommy Wayne Gilmer Jr. and Susan G. Harrell (Mike), all of Pacolet, SC; grandchildren, Kristin Hartraft (Rob), Olivia Harmon (Christopher), Annelise Gossett (Benjamin), Zachary Harrell (Jennifer), and Michelle Gregory (Roger); seven great-grandchildren; brother, Doyle Worthy (Jenelle) of Pacolet, SC; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by six sisters and four brothers.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372, by The Rev. Norman Band.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pacolet Mills Baptist Church, 385 Stone Street, Pacolet, SC 29372; or the Alzheimer's Association
, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
