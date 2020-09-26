1/1
Audria Dean (Morgan) Lindsay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COWPENS, SC- Audria Dean Morgan Lindsay, 84, passed peacefully into Heaven, September 25, 2020, from White Oak Estates in Spartanburg, SC.
She was the daughter of the late Rev. B.C. Morgan and Mary Kate Dismukes Morgan and the widow of Sgt. Dean Lindsay. She is also pre-deceased by two sisters, Frances Mullinax, Dianne Hall and a brother, Tommy Vineyard.
Mrs. Lindsay is survived by her daughters, Pamela Spencer (Randy) and Mary Willis, both of Gaffney, SC. Also surviving are her beloved grandsons, Randy Jr., Jason, Josh, Jarred, and Philip Spencer along with Lee, Justin, and Jordan Willis, eight granddaughters in law and fourteen great grandchildren, all who affectionately knew her as "Nanny."
Mrs. Lindsay worked in retail jewelry for many years and was church pianist at the Mountain View Baptist Church for over 25 years. She was always active in church activities and worked as school secretary at Mtn. View Christian Academy until 2014. She loved watching the Clemson Tigers play football, rocking on the front porch, and listening to Gospel music. She loved to wear hats to church on Sunday and everyone looked forward to seeing her in them.
Visitation will be held at the Mountain View Baptist Church in Cowpens, SC, Monday, September 28, 2020 from 3:00 – 4:00 P.M. Funeral services will be at 4:00 P.M. in the church sanctuary, with Rev. Steven Griffith officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Special heart-felt gratitude to Peggy Mitchell, Cheryl Leskanic, and SRMC Hospice nurse Cindy, Unit One nurses, Techs, Pam Smith, Lillian and so many more at White Oak Estates. You were always there to help us and we are forever grateful. An online guest register is available www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Mountain View Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Mountain View Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved