Augustus (Gus) Theodore Allen IV, husband of Elizabeth (Betty Lou) Savage Allen, passed away on July 29, 2019. Born on April 2, 1937 in Columbia, SC, he was the son of Augustus (Gus) Theodore Allen III and Anne Lathan Allen. Gus grew up in Chester, SC where he became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Episcopal High School (Alexandria, VA) in 1956 and was later inducted into the Episcopal High School Football Hall of Fame. Gus earned an engineering degree from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1960 and graduated first in his Industrial Engineering class. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society and Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Gus received his commission from the US Navy ROTC and served 2 years in the Supply Corps as a Lieutenant. Following the Navy, Gus attended Harvard Business School where he earned his MBA degree in 1964.
Gus married Elizabeth (Betty Lou) Savage in Rocky Mount, NC at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard in 1962. After initial employment with Exxon in Baton Rouge, LA, they moved to Spartanburg, SC in 1965 where Gus enjoyed a very successful 36-year career with Milliken & Company. Gus enjoyed visiting new places and he and Betty Lou traveled all over the country and the world. He continued learning, asking questions, and reading voraciously until the day he died. Gus was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Advent. He served on the Palmetto Council of B.S.A., Country Club of Spartanburg Board, Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce, SC Hall of Fame Board, and was a member of the Piedmont Club.
In addition to his wife of almost 57 years, Gus in survived by his two children, Anne Louise Greer (Allen) and Augustus (Gus) Theodore Allen, V, and five grandchildren; Margaret Louise Tebbe, Allen Robert Tebbe, and Anne Caroline Greer of Spartanburg; Elizabeth Clarke Allen and Augustus (Gus) Theodore Allen VI of Charleston and Camden. Gus cherished and took great pride in his immediate and extended family. He is also survived by his brothers James Lathan Allen (Julie) of Durham, NC and George Ashley Allen (Gwin) of Spartanburg, and his brother-in-law Robert Bruce Savage (Jan) of Fredericksburg, VA, as well as their families.
Funeral services will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Advent on Friday, August 2nd, 2pm. After the service, family and friends are invited to a reception at the Advent Parish Community and Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Advent Foundation, 141 Advent St., Spartanburg SC, 29302; or St. Luke's Free Medical Clinic, 162 Dean St., Spartanburg SC, 29302; or to the .
