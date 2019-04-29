|
|
Austin Robert Lloyd, 21, of Spartanburg, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Early Life Retirement party will begin at 6 o'clock.
Flowers will be accepted; the family would prefer plants and trees that bear fruit.
Austin was born on June 18, 1997 in Ocala, FL, son of Nick and Elizabeth Broussard of Summerville, the late Benton Kendig IV, and adoptive father: Robert Lloyd of Ladson. It was 21 years, 9 months and three days ago that I first saw your face. You were my little miracle that the doctors told me would not exist. I told them God would take you home when He was ready; so, on Easter Sunday He called you home. I heard your heart play one more song, before you decided to pass it along. Now your melody will be played through many, as it was time to share your song. We will love you forever and know you're not gone, because you're just in the next room singing along.
Survivors in addition to his parents Nick, Elizabeth and Robert are: seven siblings: Alexandria Lloyd of West Ashley, Jordan Metz of Rochester, NY, Vanessa Lloyd of Summerville, Emily Lloyd of Summerville, Tad Broussard of Summerville, Gavin Broussard of Summerville, and Asher Broussard of Summerville; grandparents: David and Jackie Stone of Houston, TX, Darrell and Kim Broussard of Nederland, TX, Leonore and Julio Gileslava of Rochester, NY and Benton III and Shelly Kending of Rochester, NY; great grandmother: Virginia Stone of Ocala, FL. He was predeceased by grandparents: Al and Cindy Bernhardt and great grandfather: David Roy Stone.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 29, 2019