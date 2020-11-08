INMAN, SC-Autumn Rosa Walker, 20, of 1521 Rainbow Lake Road Inman, South Carolina, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Born in Orange County, Florida on August 21, 2000, she was the daughter of William S. Walker, Jr. and Barbara (Rosa) Walker.
Autumn was currently attending Spartanburg Community College and was employed at LongHorn Steak House in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
In additon to her mother and father, she is also survived by one brother, James Walker and his wife Stormy of Inman, South Carolina; one half brother, Jeff Walker and two half sisters, Stacy Edmiston and Jennifer Walker all of Florida and two nephews Jesse and Carter Walker; two nieces, Kyla Sloane and Alexis Walker; maternal grandfather, Gene Rosa of Inman, South Carolina; two uncles, Robert Rosa and his wife Pam of Apopka, Florida and Johnny Rosa of Montgomery, Alabama and two cousins, Elizabeth Root of Deltona, Florida and Justin Green of Clermont, Florida.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina with Chaplain Bobby Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: To Write Love On Her Arms at www.twloha.com/donate/.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC