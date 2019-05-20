Home

Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Parris Bridge Road
GAFFNEY- Averie-Hope Morgan Byrd joined our Heavenly Father in the early hours of Saturday, May 18, 2019 in her loving home in Gaffney, S.C. Averie-Hope was born, April 3rd, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. During her 6 short weeks here on earth she touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. Her life was a brief gift to us that will live on forever in our hearts and minds. Averie-Hope is the daughter of Brooke and Derrick Byrd of Gaffney, SC.Averie-Hope is survived by two sisters, Alcinda-Mary Elizabeth Byrd and Abigail-Leigh Hazel Byrd, her maternal grandparents, Percy and Ronni Burton Morgan of Gaffney, her paternal grandparents, Steve and Angie Byrd of Boiling Springs, Monika Skipper of Chesnee, Paternal great grandparents, Gene and Tina Byrd of Inman, Keith and Martha Hudgins of Chesnee, Ansel and Ann Atkins of Inman, Paternal great-great grandparents Don and Lois Jenkins of Inman, Aunts and Uncles, Tonya Gleaton, Caleb Morgan, Andy Morgan, Eric Edwards, Jenna Byrd, Hunter Crocker, Summer Skipper. Averie-Hope's parents would also like to recognize special cousins, Taylor Cooper and Ashley Fleming of Chesnee. We love and miss Averie-Hope but can rejoice in the Lord knowing that she is in the arms of Jesus. Rest easy and fly high my little baby squeaks.
The family will receive friends 6:00 until 8:00, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee.
Funeral services will be held 5:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 ay View Church on Parris
Bridge Road, officiated by Rev. Tyler Kirby and Rev. Dale Welch. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 20, 2019
