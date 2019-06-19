Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
INMAN, SC- B. Scott Marlowe, 58, of Inman, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was the husband of Cathy Mason Marlowe.
Scott was a native of Spartanburg and a son of Rebecca Horton Marlowe and the late J. Walter Marlowe.
He was owner of Carolina Hearth and Patio and B. Scott Marlowe Builders.
He was a Christian and "he has ridden the grace train to glory." Scott was the greatest husband, father, Papa, and friend, and will greatly be missed.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Levi and Tanya
Marlowe of Boiling Springs, Caleb and Melissa Marlowe of Chesnee; brother: Kent (Carolyn) Marlowe of
Boiling Springs; sister: Donna (Richard) Leatherwood of Boiling Springs; four grandchildren: Tinsley, Logan, Judah, and Asher Marlowe.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of
Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P. S. I Love You Ministries, P. O. Box 162242, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 19, 2019
