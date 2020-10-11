1/1
Barbara Ann (Mason) Durham
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Barbara Ann Mason Durham, 80, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born January 20, 1940 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur "Fid" and Ruth Padgett Mason, and the widow of William Edward "Eddie" Durham.
Barbara was a longtime employee of The National Beta Club, Mary Black Memorial Hospital, and St. Francis Health System. She was a member of Drayton Baptist Church. She loved her dogs, Chloe and Bella, and her cats, Tigger and Angel.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Durham Philman of Spartanburg, SC; two granddaughters, Amanda Parker (John) and Laura Barnette (Scott), all of Spartanburg, SC; three great grandchildren, Christopher Parker, Camryn Parker, and Ava Barnette. She was predeceased by a brother, Jimmie Ray Mason.
Visitation will be 1:00 – 1:45 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Mark Fowler and The Rev. Marc Williamson. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, 15 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or online at www.cancer.org/donate.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved