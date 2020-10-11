SPARTANBURG, SC- Barbara Ann Mason Durham, 80, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born January 20, 1940 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur "Fid" and Ruth Padgett Mason, and the widow of William Edward "Eddie" Durham.
Barbara was a longtime employee of The National Beta Club, Mary Black Memorial Hospital, and St. Francis Health System. She was a member of Drayton Baptist Church. She loved her dogs, Chloe and Bella, and her cats, Tigger and Angel.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Durham Philman of Spartanburg, SC; two granddaughters, Amanda Parker (John) and Laura Barnette (Scott), all of Spartanburg, SC; three great grandchildren, Christopher Parker, Camryn Parker, and Ava Barnette. She was predeceased by a brother, Jimmie Ray Mason.
Visitation will be 1:00 – 1:45 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Mark Fowler and The Rev. Marc Williamson. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society
, 15 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or online at www.cancer.org/donate.
