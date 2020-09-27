1/
Barbara Ann Evans Land
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
PAULINE, SC- Mrs. Barbara Ann Evans Land, age 89, of 174 Shiloh Church Rd., Pauline, widow of Col. Joe E. Land, Jr., went to be with the Lord, September 23, 2020.
Mrs. Land was born in Union, August 23, 1931, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Annie Willard Evans. Barbara loved to sew and garden. She was a member of the Officer's Wives Club and traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe with her husband. She was a lifelong Baptist and a member of Buffalo Baptist Church.
Barbara is survived by her children, Joe Land, III, Holli Land Hankins, and Jeff and Kelly Land; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Brad Goodale.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Union Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
