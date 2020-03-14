|
|
Ms. Barbara Ann Farr, 62, of 836 Doc Thompson Lane Inman, SC, died peacefully March 7, 2020 at Spartanburg regional hospice Home. She was a native of Spartanburg County, and the daughter of Georgia Farr and the Deacon James A. Williams. Barbara was a member of the Mount Zion Baptist church Gramlin, SC.
She leaves to cherish fond and loving memories along with her mother; two brothers Kevin Farr of the home, James Williams, Jr. ( Bernice) of Spartanburg SC; six sisters, Julia ( Charles) Mullins, Gladys (Vernon) Beatty, Kimberly (Curtis) Hardy, all of Spartanburg SC, Annette Williams of Boiling Spring SC, Ruby(Elevelt) Kerns of Moore SC and Sarah (Bobby) Gomez of Connecticut; two aunts, Gladys Williams Staggs of Greenville, SC, and Rosa Lee Farr of Spartanburg, SC; and one uncle, Richard Williams of Connecticut.
Funeral service will be Sunday March 15, 2020 at 2:00PM in the Mount Zion Baptist Church Gramlin SC.
CANNON'S CHAPEL OF FUNERAL SERVICE, INMAN, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 14, 2020