Barbara Ann Henson (Jackson), age 69 of Green Creek, NC passed away peacefully at her home in Green Creek, NC. on July 29, 2019.
Mrs. Henson was born in Rutherfordton, NC., and was the daughter of the late Elbert Higgins and Alta Higgins.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Henson was predeceased by sisters, Debra Ledford, Kathy Touma and Betty Jean Moore; a brother Jerry Higgins; and a granddaughter Wisteria Jackson.
Mrs. Barbara Henson was a longtime caregiver to her family and others. She made a career of home health nurse in the North Carolina area and impacted many by her loving personal care. But her most favorite job was taking care of her family that includes three sons and two daughters, Connie Kerr (Michael) Green Creek, NC, Mark Jackson (Rhonda) Inman, SC , Tim Jackson Tryon, NC , Jamie Jackson (Lisa) Columbus, NC and Tabitha Crawford (Daryl) Spartanburg, SC; ten grandchildren, Danni Spade, Ashley McSwain, Joshua Kerr, Trey Jackson, Brett Jackson, Jessa Jackson, Izzy Jackson, Caleb Hudson, Austin Hudson and Carley Baker; six great grandchildren; three brothers, Ray Higgins (Jean) Columbus NC, Doug Higgins (Barbara) Conover NC and David Higgins of Texas; and two sisters, Lois Emmanuel of Hendersonville, NC and Kay Espinoza of Rutherfordton, NC.
Despite the difficulties that many health problems brought her later in life, she stayed focused and dedicated to her GOD and her family and with a failing body but sound mind she kept her family strong and together. Her strong will and God's love kept her on earth until she was sure everyone was taken care of and sure of their path in life. Go rest now our loving mother…we will see you again.
A visitation will begin at 3PM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Landrum Independent Baptist Church located at 200 East Blue Ridge Street Landrum, SC followed by a memorial service at 4PM with Rev. Shane Jackson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital - 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org) or the P.O. box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (www.cancer.org) .
Condolences to the family can be made to www.sandersfuneralandcremation.com
Sanders Funeral and Cremation Service of Columbus, NC is serving the family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 31, 2019