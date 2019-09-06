Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Barbara Anne (Brock) DuBose


1935 - 2019
Barbara Anne (Brock) DuBose Obituary
MOORE, SC- Barbara Anne Brock DuBose, 84, of Moore, SC, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born July 6, 1935, in Hendersonville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Homer Justice Brock and Annie Arledge Brock and widow of Marvin McBride DuBose Jr.
Mrs. DuBose served as a Sunday School teacher and was a member of Lyman United Methodist Church as well as a former member of Reidville Road United Methodist Church. She earned a Bachelor Degree from USC and retired from Southern Wood Piedmont and Cryovac.
Survivors include her sons, Brian M. DuBose (Melissa) of Inman, SC and Glenn R. DuBose of Moore, SC; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her Beagle buddy, Riley. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Homer Brock.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Brian Gilmer and The Rev. Danny Wiley.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
