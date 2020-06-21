CHESNEE, SC- barbara Annette VanPatton Thompson, 69, of 309 Beaver Dam Drive, Chesnee, SC, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.Barbara was born in Florida on July 6, 1950, a daughter of Birdie (Vassey) VanPatton , of Cowpens, SC and the late Charles VanPatton.She was the wife of Allen Thompson, a homemaker and a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church.In addition to her mother and husband, Barbara is survived by a daughter, Kimberley Hyatt and husband Bralion, of Greer, SC, half-sister, Pam Harowick of England, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Charlene Wise.Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 21st at Holston Creek Baptist Church in Inman, SC with Dr. Reggie Parker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 - 2:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seawright Funeral Home, PO Box 192, Inman, SC 29349.Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory