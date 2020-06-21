Barbara Annette Thompson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESNEE, SC- barbara Annette VanPatton Thompson, 69, of 309 Beaver Dam Drive, Chesnee, SC, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Barbara was born in Florida on July 6, 1950, a daughter of Birdie (Vassey) VanPatton , of Cowpens, SC and the late Charles VanPatton.
She was the wife of Allen Thompson, a homemaker and a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her mother and husband, Barbara is survived by a daughter, Kimberley Hyatt and husband Bralion, of Greer, SC, half-sister, Pam Harowick of England, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Charlene Wise.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 21st at Holston Creek Baptist Church in Inman, SC with Dr. Reggie Parker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 - 2:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seawright Funeral Home, PO Box 192, Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Holston Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
21
Service
02:00 PM
Holston Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Burial
Holston Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved