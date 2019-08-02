|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Barbara Lee Bedenbaugh Jeffords, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Barbara was born February 17, 1930, in Griffin, GA to John Clinton Bedenbaugh and Bertha Woodard Bedenbaugh. She attended Griffin Public Schools through the 5th grade. Her family moved to Spartanburg, SC in July 1941 and she attended Southside Elementary in the 6th grade. Her further education included Jenkins Jr. High School, Spartanburg High School, Wofford College, College of Charleston, SC and graduated with honors from Converse College in 1950. She earned a MS Degree in Anatomy from the Medical College of SC in 1954. She returned to Converse College in the 1980's to study, increase her proficiency in Spanish which she used as a translator during mission trips to South America and as a Bible teacher to her Spanish speaking friends in SC.
She was a teacher of anatomy and physiology in the Nursing School at MUSC in Charleston, on her volunteer medical mission trips with her husband, Dr. Vernon Jeffords in Gaza, Jordan, India, and Yemen, as well as SRMC School of Nursing in Spartanburg.
Barbara served as both teacher and as Director of English as a Second Language to Internationals at Spartanburg First Baptist Church as well as Morningside Baptist Church. She also served as a Reading Tutor through the AWARE program in Spartanburg City School System.
Her teaching also included serving as a Sunday Bible Teacher to various age groups in several different churches and deacon at Morningside Baptist Church. She also enjoyed participating in the Child Evangelism Program and in Children's Bible Clubs in Spartanburg City Housing communities. She was active in The Baptist WMU and served on various church committees.
She also served as a member of the Converse College Alumnae, the Spartanburg County Medical Alliance Society, and the Cema Chreitzberg Garden Club.
Barbara was a recipient of the Gamma Sigma Award at Converse College in 1950 for Community service and Chairman of the Board of Greater Spartanburg Ministries.
She especially enjoyed teaching, bird watching, cross-stitch embroidery, and gourmet cooking. She was a dedicated Christian, loved to study God's Word, and would go around the world to share His love with others.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Dr. Vernon Jeffords; three sons: John Stephen Jeffords of Spartanburg, SC, Robert David Jeffords and wife, Patricia, of Gahanna, OH, Lee Joseph Jeffords and wife, Ann, of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren: Tommy Jeffords and wife, Ashley, of Greensboro, GA, Matthew Jeffords and wife, Ashley, of Columbia, SC, Jessi Jeffords and Mary Ellen Jeffords, both of Spartanburg, SC; great-grandchildren: Taber and Tennent of Columbia, SC and Colby and Camden of Greensboro, GA; three brothers: John Bedenbaugh and wife, Linda, of Spartanburg, SC, Bill Bedenbaugh and wife, Jean, of Kensington, MD, and Jim Bedenbaugh of Jonesville, SC; sister, Anne Tuck and husband, Sidney, of Spartanburg, SC; and brother-in-law, Bill Jeffords and wife, Ruby, of Spartanburg, SC.
A cryptside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Steven R. Owensby. Visitation will follow at the cryptside.
Memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; Converse College, Attn: Development Office: Office of Institutional Advancement, 580 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or the Medical University of SC Development Office, Sebring-Imar Building, 268 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29425.
