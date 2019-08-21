|
ROEBUCK- Barbara Laster Blackwell, 68, of 3405 Walnut Grove Road passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 AT Valley Falls Terrace.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Earl Andrew and Grace McKillop Laster. She was a homemaker.
Surviving are one daughter, Tammy Nicole Fowler of Spartanburg; one son, Barry Tye Colquitt Spartanburg; two sisters, Delores Peake of Roebuck and Sheila Gibbs of Sevierville, TN.; one brother, Robbie Laster of Roebuck; and four grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Gardens by Rev. Carrol Caldwell.
Memorial contributions may be made to Homestead Hospice, 109 Laurens Road, Building 1-A, Greenville, SC, 29607.
The family wishes to thank the staff and management of Valley Falls Terrace for their loving care given to Barbara during her stay.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019