Randy and I, along with Lyle and Marilyn, loved Harry and Barbara so much and cherished our time together at Cedar Spring. They were the sweetest, kindest people! Deni and Jeff, we are praying for you and cannot imagine the depth of grief you feel. May God hold you close and comfort you with the assurance that Barbara is now more alive than she has ever been...fully healed, reunited with Harry, and worshiping Jesus.

Maria Bates

Friend