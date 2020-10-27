Barbara Lee Davenport Morris, 78, of Walnut Grove, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 24, 2020, surrounded by her children and sister, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Harry C. Morris, Jr. in February of this year.
Barbara was the oldest of four, of the late Luna Melvin Davenport and Martha Whealton Davenport of Spartanburg, SC. She was a dedicated mother to her children, Jeff Morris (Debbie) of Boiling Springs, SC, Lori Morris of Athens, GA, and Deni Morris of the home; extended family members that she loved like daughters, Ramona Dillard (Tim) of Greenwood, SC and Holly Glover (Phillip) of Boiling Springs, NC.
She is also survived by her loving sister, Lee Crowe (George) of Roebuck, SC; and her younger brother, Philip Davenport (Laura) of Columbia, SC. Barbara leaves behind three adored grandchildren, Angie Ivey (Chris) of Boiling Springs, SC, Coleman Morris (Madison) of Spartanburg, SC, and Barlee Morris of the home. She had three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that loved her very much. Barbara had a beautiful heart that captured many whom she considered her own children and grandchildren. She was proudly known as Mema, Nana, and Aunt "B".
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Mel Davenport.
Barbara was a longtime member of Cedar Spring Baptist Church where she served as a choir member, directed by her late husband. Over many years, Barbara served as a Sunday School teacher for the young and old and served on various committees. She served in the Youth Department for many years with countless youth trips to Myrtle Beach, SC.
She graduated from Spartanburg High School, class of 1960. She met the love of her life while working at Correll, Willis, and Smith's Insurance Agency in 1970. From 1991 until 1994, Barbara was an active volunteer with MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) and in 1994, she received her Certified Nursing Assistant License so she could care for her grandmother and parents.
Barbara was a wonderful friend and was loved by so many. If you were blessed to know her, you knew that not only was she beautiful on the outside, but she also had a beautiful heart. She will be greatly missed.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to Janet Edge with Kindred Hospice, Trena Shelton, and Yolanda Means for all their dedication, love, and support.
Graveside services will be held Friday, October 30th, 11:00AM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, officiated by Reverend Dr. Jim Jackson and Reverend Dr. Todd Lowe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 905 E Main Street, Suite 2, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
