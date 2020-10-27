1/1
Barbara D. Morris
Barbara Lee Davenport Morris, 78, of Walnut Grove, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 24, 2020, surrounded by her children and sister, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Harry C. Morris, Jr. in February of this year.
Barbara was the oldest of four, of the late Luna Melvin Davenport and Martha Whealton Davenport of Spartanburg, SC. She was a dedicated mother to her children, Jeff Morris (Debbie) of Boiling Springs, SC, Lori Morris of Athens, GA, and Deni Morris of the home; extended family members that she loved like daughters, Ramona Dillard (Tim) of Greenwood, SC and Holly Glover (Phillip) of Boiling Springs, NC.
She is also survived by her loving sister, Lee Crowe (George) of Roebuck, SC; and her younger brother, Philip Davenport (Laura) of Columbia, SC. Barbara leaves behind three adored grandchildren, Angie Ivey (Chris) of Boiling Springs, SC, Coleman Morris (Madison) of Spartanburg, SC, and Barlee Morris of the home. She had three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that loved her very much. Barbara had a beautiful heart that captured many whom she considered her own children and grandchildren. She was proudly known as Mema, Nana, and Aunt "B".
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Mel Davenport.
Barbara was a longtime member of Cedar Spring Baptist Church where she served as a choir member, directed by her late husband. Over many years, Barbara served as a Sunday School teacher for the young and old and served on various committees. She served in the Youth Department for many years with countless youth trips to Myrtle Beach, SC.
She graduated from Spartanburg High School, class of 1960. She met the love of her life while working at Correll, Willis, and Smith's Insurance Agency in 1970. From 1991 until 1994, Barbara was an active volunteer with MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) and in 1994, she received her Certified Nursing Assistant License so she could care for her grandmother and parents.
Barbara was a wonderful friend and was loved by so many. If you were blessed to know her, you knew that not only was she beautiful on the outside, but she also had a beautiful heart. She will be greatly missed.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to Janet Edge with Kindred Hospice, Trena Shelton, and Yolanda Means for all their dedication, love, and support.
Graveside services will be held Friday, October 30th, 11:00AM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, officiated by Reverend Dr. Jim Jackson and Reverend Dr. Todd Lowe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 905 E Main Street, Suite 2, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory




Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
Guest Book

October 26, 2020
Randy and I, along with Lyle and Marilyn, loved Harry and Barbara so much and cherished our time together at Cedar Spring. They were the sweetest, kindest people! Deni and Jeff, we are praying for you and cannot imagine the depth of grief you feel. May God hold you close and comfort you with the assurance that Barbara is now more alive than she has ever been...fully healed, reunited with Harry, and worshiping Jesus.
Maria Bates
Friend
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
