BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Barbara Moore Daniels, 72, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 surrounded by her children. Born June 10, 1947 in Searcy, Arkansas, she is the daughter of RJ Moore and the late Ann Haynes Moore.
Barbara graduated from Ludwigsburg American High School in Ludwigsburg, Germany, and the University of South Carolina in Columbia. She moved to Spartanburg and worked in the Admissions Office at the University of South Carolina Upstate. Her interest in helping abused and neglected children through the court system led her to serve as a Guardian Ad Litem and Court Appointed Special Advocate. Finally, she worked in Student Services at Spartanburg Community College where she retired in 2012.
Her love for nature and helping people were the core of her volunteer efforts through the years, including serving on the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), South Carolina Master Gardeners, Spartanburg Kudzu Coalition, Boy Scouts of America Cub Scout Master, and American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO). She was an AYSO soccer coach and one of the first women certified as a Regional Referee. Barbara attended First Presbterian Church Spartanburg. She lived with a joyful spirit, and imparted love and care for all she knew.
Barbara was an avid traveler, having lived in Germany and then traveling around the world during her life. She valued different cultures and enjoyed educational experiences during her journeys. She spent time with her daughter and son-in-law traveling Asia and expanding her knowledge watching lectures and discussing philosophy. She enjoyed the Caribbean, beach trips, and boating with her children and grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her father, RJ Moore of Boiling Springs, formerly of Columbia. Also surviving are her children and grandchildren who she loved dearly, Lisa Daniels Bishop and husband, Craig, and grandchildren, Sumner, Brooks and Caroline of Boiling Springs; Bradley Daniels and wife, Leslie of
Spartanburg; Lindsey Daniels and husband David Gutshall of Houston, Texas. She also is survived by a host of beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald James Moore (Buddy), and mother, Ann Haynes Moore, both of Columbia.
A special thank you for care given by Dr. Kim Hont Yee and the staff of Greenville Health System Cancer Institute. Barbara was an organ donor and body of life donor for medical research through Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. Ansley Page. Family will receive friends following the service. A private committal service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium.
Memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or the Komen for the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation at https://ww5.komen.org/.
