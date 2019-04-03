|
|
PACE, FL- Barbara Ballenger Dixon, 83, of Pace, FL and formerly of Spartanburg, SC, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born January 10, 1936, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Roy Ballenger and Helen Fine Hand and widow of Edgar Kenton "Ken" Dixon.
An avid gardener, Mrs. Dixon loved her family and had a strong faith in God. She was a member of Green Point Baptist Church near Boiling Springs, SC, a member of Eastern Star, and retired from K. E. Dixon Plumbing.
Survivors include her children, Rita Rollins of Carrollton, GA, Rhonda McSwain and Cheryl Witherspoon (Taylor), all of Spartanburg, SC, Kimberly Smith (Dallas) of Pace, FL, and Eric Dixon (Simone) of Atlanta,
GA; grandchildren, Shannon Hill, Jillaine Layton, Heather Dromm, Robbie Witherspoon, Joshua Shawley, and Tori Smith; great-grandchildren, Alex, Gabe, Lucy, Kenton, Zach, and Tucker; and brother, Marvin Sanders (Jan) of Spartanburg, SC.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, April 5, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, by The Rev. David Lancaster. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777; or Emerald Coast Hospice, 5111 North 12th Avenue B, Pensacola, FL 32504.
The family expresses special thanks to Karen, Tammy, and Charlotte, as well as Chaplain Mark, for their excellent care of Barbara.
The family is at the home of Cheryl and Taylor Witherspoon.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019