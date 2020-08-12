October 31, 1968 – August 7, 2020

GRIFFIN, GA- Barbara Elizabeth Drummond, 51, of 421 Circus Street passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 after a brief illness.

Barbara was a native of Spartanburg County and is survived by Barbara and JC Drummond of Fairmont, SC by whom she was raised, her biological mother, Gwendolyn (Melvin) Whiteside of Startex, SC and biological father, the late Johnny Booker of Wellford, SC.

She was a graduate of James F. Byrnes High School and was a Medical Assistant with Reliance Health and Homecare in Griffin, GA.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Anthony Drummond and Vintarious Drummond both of the home. She is preceded by a brother, James Curtis Drummond and survived by four brothers, David (Stacey) Drummond of Spartanburg, SC, Anthony (Rose) Feaster of Greer, SC, Glenn Woodruff of Fairmont, SC, Joseph (Tonie) Feaster of Duncan, SC; two sisters, Lakisha (Christopher) Atkins of Norfolk, VA and Vashana Whiteside of Norfolk, VA; one granddaughter of the home; and a host of nieces and nephews.

We celebrate Barbara's life with loving memories.

Local arrangements Courtesy of The Gilmore Mortuary

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store