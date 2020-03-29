Home

Barbara (Tillotson) Fowler


1940 - 2020
Barbara (Tillotson) Fowler Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Barbara Tillotson Fowler, 79, wife of the late John William Fowler, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Born May 24, 1940 in Spartanburg, SC, Barbara was a daughter of the late Henry and Bernice Holder Tillotson. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Sandra Fowler (Michael) and Susan Hines (Proctor); a granddaughter, Elizabeth Hines; and two sisters, Ruth Riddle and Dorothy Pruitt.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Timothy Mark Fowler.
Graveside services will be private in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
