ROEBUCK, SC- Barbara Moss Geer, 87, of Roebuck, SC, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born August 3, 1932, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Cole Moss and Margaret Hall Harbison and widow of James Drayton Geer Jr. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church of Spartanburg.
Survivors include her daughters, Mimi Wray (Everett) of Roebuck, and Gina Holden (Tim) of Wake Forest, NC; sister, Betty Moss Hollingsworth and nephew, Walter David Hollingsworth, Jr., both of Collins, MS; 11 grandchildren, Lauren Wray Scoggins (Joe), Logan, Landon, Lindsey and Luke Wray, Greyson, Gini Grace, Graham, Ellie, Lydia and Brandon Holden; and three great grandchildren, Gabriel Wray, Jackson Scoggins, and Lily Rose Wray. She was also predeceased by a nephew, Lt. Col. Charles Henry "Chuck" Hollingsworth.
A private graveside service was held Sunday in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
No flowers please. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
