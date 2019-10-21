Home

POWERED BY

Services
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Geer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara (Moss) Geer


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara (Moss) Geer Obituary
ROEBUCK, SC- Barbara Moss Geer, 87, of Roebuck, SC, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born August 3, 1932, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Cole Moss and Margaret Hall Harbison and widow of James Drayton Geer Jr. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church of Spartanburg.
Survivors include her daughters, Mimi Wray (Everett) of Roebuck, and Gina Holden (Tim) of Wake Forest, NC; sister, Betty Moss Hollingsworth and nephew, Walter David Hollingsworth, Jr., both of Collins, MS; 11 grandchildren, Lauren Wray Scoggins (Joe), Logan, Landon, Lindsey and Luke Wray, Greyson, Gini Grace, Graham, Ellie, Lydia and Brandon Holden; and three great grandchildren, Gabriel Wray, Jackson Scoggins, and Lily Rose Wray. She was also predeceased by a nephew, Lt. Col. Charles Henry "Chuck" Hollingsworth.
A private graveside service was held Sunday in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
No flowers please. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Download Now