SPARTANBURG, SC- Heaven welcomed a new angel on Thursday morning, December 5, 2019 when
Barbara Jean Caldwell Hughes, 82, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born November 6, 1937, in Penrose, NC, she was the daughter of the late Walter E. and Ruth VeHaun Caldwell. For more than 60 years, she was married to the late Donald Rex Hughes. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and role model.
Mrs. Hughes was a member of Drayton Baptist Church and retired accountant for Flowers Baking Company where she worked her entire career.
Surviving are her son, Donald Timothy Hughes of Spartanburg, SC;grandchildren, Katherine Elizabeth Coffey (Elio) of Moore, SC, Walter ThornHughes of Spartanburg, SC, and Kristina Cannon of Lyman, SC; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Owen; and sister, Celia Glenn (Jerry) of Greenville,
SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son,
Jeffrey Todd Hughes and is survived by his widow, Paula Hughes.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Monday, December 9, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. David Frost. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Drayton Baptist Church, PO Box 357, Drayton, SC 29333.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 7, 2019