J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Barbara Jean Collier

Barbara Jean Collier Obituary
Mrs. Barbara Jean Collier peacefully entered rest on Friday, April 19, 2019.
A Celebration of the Blessed Life of Barbara Jean Montgomery Collier will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Moriah Baptist Church. The Reverend Dr. B.D. Snoddy will officiate.
Mrs. Collier will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon until the hour of the service.
Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the Collier home: 101 Marion Avenue, Apartment 56,
Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
