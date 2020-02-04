Home

Barbara Jean Easler


1939 - 2020
Barbara Jean Easler Obituary
LANDRUM, SC- Barbara Jean Easler, 80, of Landrum went to be with her Lord on February 2, 2020.
Born in Spartanburg County on October 30, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Stella Threatt.
Ms. Easler was retired from Springs Industries in Lyman and was a member of First Baptist Church Gowensville, and the Lula Reid Sunday School Class.
She loved God and she loved her family.
She is survived by her daughter Kathy (Roger) Thompson of Landrum, grandchildren Rodney (Sarah) Thompson of Campobello and Kelly (Kyle) Wells of Inman and great-grandchildren, Jake and Max Thompson and TJ Wells, by sisters Carolyn Gosnell of Spartanburg, Judy (Tom) Holifield of Lyman and a brother Ned (Janice) Threatt of Cowpens. A sister Betty Joan Sherman of Spartanburg predeceased her.
The family would like to thank the staff of Golden Age Nursing Home, Inman, for her care.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2:00-3:00pm at First Baptist Church Gowensville. Funeral services will follow at the church at 3:00pm conducted by Rev. Josh Phillips and Rev. Bruce Schmidt.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Gowensville, 5650 N. Hwy 14, Landrum, SC 29356, or Providence Care Hospice, 115 Southport Road, Suite J, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family is at the home of her daughter, 134 Goodjoin Road, Landrum, SC.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 4, 2020
