Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
Resources
Barbara Johnson Willis Wilson

Barbara Johnson Willis Wilson Obituary
Barbara Johnson Willis Wilson, age 65, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019. She was the widow of Carl Willis and daughter of the late Joe W. and Ila Jenkins Johnson.
She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and was a Hairstylist.
She is survived by a sister, Delores McConnell; a brother, Douglas Johnson (Kay); and a beloved nephew Bryan Greenway all of New Prospect.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Thursday October 31, 2019 at New Prospect Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at New Prospect Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Matthew Bishop. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Lakeman, Chris Red Bishop, Russell Bishop, Chris Blackwell, Randy Grigg and Rick Green.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
