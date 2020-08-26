1/1
Barbara (Griffith) Kountz
1936 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Barbara Griffith Kountz, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice House. Born May 28, 1936 in Mobile, Alabama, she was the wife of Paul Kountz and the daughter of the late Clarence Dudley and Claire Louise Goodman Griffith.
Barbara was a 1954 graduate of the Convent of Mercy Academy and later served on the Little Flower Catholic Church Parish Council in Mobile. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for 46 years and was active in St. Paul's Women's Club. Barbara was also a member of garden clubs in Mobile and Spartanburg.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Barbara was the matriarch and kept her large family close and connected. She always looked for the good in others and encouraged her family to do so the same.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Dominic Kountz, Sr.; daughter, Claire Kountz Shapack (Edward) of Charlotte, NC; sons, Paul Dominic Kountz, Jr. (Jill) of Greenville, SC; Kevin Jerome Kountz of Talbott, TN; and Ronald David Kountz (Stefanie) of Spartanburg, SC; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers Dudley Griffith (Beverly) of Fort Worth, TX, and Michael Griffith (Rachel) of Springtown, TX.
Services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
No flowers please. Memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Building Fund, 161 North Dean Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memories & Condolences
