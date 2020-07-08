SPARTANBURG, SC- Barbara Ann Lemon Litteral (Nanny), 88, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on her birthday, Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the home of her daughter surrounded by her family. Born July 4, 1932, in Huntington, WV, she was the daughter of the late David Webster Lemon and Thelma Pauline Reynolds Lemon and wife of 36 years to the late James Marion Litteral, who passed in 1987.
Barbara worked in the home for 20 years and was then employed by Abbott Laboratories. In her later years she worked for Spartanburg County School District 6 and was a Greeter at Wal-Mart. She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren who called her "Nanny", country music, "The Price is Right", the Atlanta Braves and her dog Peaches. Barbara was a member of Mitchell Memorial Wesleyan Church.
Survivors include her five children, Marion Keller-Robertson (Eric), David Litteral (Cathy), Tom Litteral (Nikki) all of Spartanburg, SC, Joseph Litteral (Dianne) of Gaffney, SC and Robyn Kruse (Greg) of Beaufort, SC; seven grandchildren, Michelle Hoffman (John), Sean Litteral (deceased), Jessica Clary (Ryan), James Pierce Literal, Danielle Fuller (Chris), Christopher Litteral, Dreama Litteral, Nate Litteral, and Cameron Litteral; twelve great-grandchildren, Caroline, Lilly, Elliott, Grace, Isaac, Atlas, Hailey, Breylan, Daniel, Nevaeh, Carson and Cayden and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her five brothers, Harvey, Bill, David, Charlie, and Jimmie Lemon and her two sisters, Louise Hicks and Janie Lucas.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307 with services following at 11:00 AM in the Chapel conducted by The Rev. David Smith. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, James Pierce, Nathaniel, Cameron and Chris Litteral, along with two grandsons-in-law, John Hoffman and Ryan Clary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Spartanburg, PO Box 1582, Spartanburg, SC 29304; Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel