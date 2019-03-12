|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Barbara Jane Mitchell Brock, 87, wife of James Lee "Jimmy" Brock, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born August 1, 1931 in Knoxville, TN, Barbara was the daughter of the late B. T. and Lillian Meador Mitchell. She was a gracious southern lady who made everyone feel at home. Barbara was an amazing cook who fed generations of kids. If you gathered around her kitchen island with her, you always left with a full stomach and a full heart! Barbara will be remembered for her love of family, friends, and never ending generosity.
In addition to her husband of 65 years, she is survived by her daughter, Karen Dickey and her husband, Chad, and their children, Alec and Rachel Dickey; daughter, Jan Brock; her son, Jim Brock and his children, Ali and James Mitchell Brock; son, David Brock and his wife, Teresa, and their son, Jon-Michael Brock; a great grandson, Jonathon Brock Dickey; brother, David C. Mitchell and his wife, Norma Jean; and a former daughter in-law, Jamie Brock.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 13th, 3:00PM at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the home immediately following the service.
In remembrance of Barbara, memorials may be made to The Terrier Club, Wofford College, 429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303, Mobile Meals, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304, or to the .
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019