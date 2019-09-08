|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Barbara Ann Mattson, 72, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born July 30, 1947, in Dunkirk, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward Allen and Alice Louise Paschke Mattson.
Barbara was the honored recipient of the Donald Wing Hathaway Lifelong Learning Award presented by the Hadley School for the Blind and the Mary Mildred Sullivan Award for her community involvement from Converse College. She was a member of the American Council for the Blind, ACB Diabetics in Action, Mayor's Committee on Disabilities in Spartanburg, SC, Democratic Women's Disabilities Task Force, Lions Club, Toastmasters Club Spartanburg #1453, Spartanburg Amateur Radio Club (1983 vice president) and League of Women's Voters of Spartanburg.
Surviving are her siblings, Lynne Wampler (Larrie), Diane Shelton (Gary), Kenneth Mattson (Sandra) and Paul Mattson (Terri); six nieces and nephews; seven great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3:30 PM Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 210 Henry Place, Spartanburg, SC 29306, by Rev. Scott J. Neely. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church, PO Box 1942, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic, 20 Roszel Road, Princeton, NJ 08540.
