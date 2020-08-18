1/1
Barbara Murphy
Barbara Jean Posey Murphy, 81, of Spartanburg, SC died August 15, 2020. She was the widow of Willie David Murphy Sr. and daughter of the late Nathaniel Thompson and Dorothy Posey. Survivors include one son, Donald Lee Murphy; one daughter, Debra Arnold; three brothers, Stimpson (Queenie) Posey, Terry Posey and Steve Anthony Posey; three sisters, Joanne (L.C.) Ellis, Carolyn Rice and Elaine (Jimmy) Grey; nine grandchildren; and many loving great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held 2 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Gardens. iThe family will receive friends at the home.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
thelma long
Friend
