Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
at Good Shepherd Memorial Park
Barbara S. Gilliam


1938 - 2020
Barbara S. Gilliam Obituary
INMAN, SC- Barbara Seay Gilliam, 81, of Inman, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Ray A. Gilliam.
Mrs. Gilliam was a native of Spartanburg and a daughter of the late Paul W. and Vera Cantrell Seay. She was retired from Spartan Foods and a member of Inman Mills Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Tony and Cheryl Snapp of Gaffney and Ray and Jennifer Gilliam, Jr. of Columbia; daughters and son-in-law: Pam and Bob Dangelo of Greer, Pandra Dillard and Felecia Gant of Boiling Springs; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter: Patti Coffield; grandchildren: Joshua Snapp and Zachary Scruggs; brother:
Bill Seay; sister: Betty Cook.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Jack E. Hames.
Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will be at the residence.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 6, 2020
