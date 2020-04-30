|
|
UNION, SC- Mrs. Barbara Gault Scott, age 86, wife of Billy K. Scott of 315 Victory Lane, Union, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Scott was born in Union, January 29, 1934, a daughter of the late Oscar and Juett Whitener Gault. She was a graduate of Union High School and retired as co-owner of Union Siding Co. Mrs. Scott was a member of Philippi Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Debra S. Farr-Rash and husband Mack; two sons, Jerry Michael Scott and Roxanne Scarbrough and Billy Wayne Scott and wife Susan all of Union; a brother, Jerry Gault and wife Pat of Mars Hill, NC; six grandchildren, Scott Farr, Jeff Farr, David Scott, Jerrod Scott, Kayla Scott and Cory Scot; a number of great-grandchildren and one great-greatgrandson. Mrs. Scott was predeceased by a grandson, Will Scott and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, May 1, 2020 at Philippi Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Robert Scott, Rev. Brad Goodale and Rev. Scott Cobb. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Active pallbearers will be Scott Farr, Jeff Farr, Cory Scott, Chris Gault, Benjy Little and Monty Bradburn.
Memorials may be made to Philippi Baptist Church, 327 Philippi Church Rd., Union, SC 29379 or to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 408 N. Duncan ByPass, Union, SC 29379.
The family will be at the home, 315 Victory Lane, Union.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 30, 2020