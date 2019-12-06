Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
River Hills Baptist Church
5762 Reidville Rd
Moore, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
River Hills Baptist Church
5762 Reidville Rd
Moore, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Waddell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Stacey Waddell


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Stacey Waddell Obituary
SPARTANBURG – Barbara Stacey Waddell, 85, wife of the late Elbert Waddell, died Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Barbara was born on June 5, 1934 to the late Harvey and Mary Barnett Stacey. She genuinely loved and cared for everyone. To meet her was to love her. Barbara was a member of River Hills Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Cathie Waddell Mulkey (Larry) of Spartanburg and Suzanne Waddell Forrester (Tim) of Taylors.
Barbara was blessed with seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Rosemary Waddell McBee.
The family will receive friends from 10:30AM to 11:45AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at River Hills Baptist Church, 5762 Reidville Rd, Moore, SC 29369.
A memorial service will follow at Noon officiated by Reverend Kent Smith and Reverend Ben Reeves.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Hills Baptist Church, 5762 Reidville Rd, Moore, SC 29369.
The family is at the home of Larry and Cathie Mulkey.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -