SPARTANBURG – Barbara Stacey Waddell, 85, wife of the late Elbert Waddell, died Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Barbara was born on June 5, 1934 to the late Harvey and Mary Barnett Stacey. She genuinely loved and cared for everyone. To meet her was to love her. Barbara was a member of River Hills Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Cathie Waddell Mulkey (Larry) of Spartanburg and Suzanne Waddell Forrester (Tim) of Taylors.
Barbara was blessed with seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Rosemary Waddell McBee.
The family will receive friends from 10:30AM to 11:45AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at River Hills Baptist Church, 5762 Reidville Rd, Moore, SC 29369.
A memorial service will follow at Noon officiated by Reverend Kent Smith and Reverend Ben Reeves.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Hills Baptist Church, 5762 Reidville Rd, Moore, SC 29369.
The family is at the home of Larry and Cathie Mulkey.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 6, 2019