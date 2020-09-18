SPARTANBURG, SC- Barbara Fairbanks Timmons, 81, wife of the late Harold Eugene Timmons, Sr. died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home.
Born June 13, 1939 in Milford, MA, Barbara was the daughter of the late Harold J. and Helen O'Donnell Fairbanks.
Barbara was full of love, fun loving, had a tremendous sense of humor, and loved her Clemson Tigers and New England Patriots.
Barbara is survived by three sons, Buddy (Mary), Brian (Sonya), Chris (Dafne) Timmons and one daughter Lee Ann (Allen) Johnston. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Drew, Paige (Drake), Chase, and Jerrod Timmons, and three great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Brody Drake, and Mary Elise Timmons.
After the death of her husband, Barbara was blessed to spend many years with her devoted companion, the late Ray C. Johnson. Barbara continued to love his children as her own, Kenneth Johnson and Barbra Johnson Case.
Barbara was fortunate to have such kind caregivers. Their love was demonstrated through the utmost care they provided and that is why she referred to them as her angels, Ashley Kamilovic, Rhonda Williams, Nikki Stewart, Tosha Gardner, and Barbra Johnson Case.
A memorial graveside service will be held Sunday, September 20th, 2:00PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, officiated by The Reverend Rob Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303
