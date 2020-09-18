1/1
Barbara Timmons
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
SPARTANBURG, SC- Barbara Fairbanks Timmons, 81, wife of the late Harold Eugene Timmons, Sr. died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home.
Born June 13, 1939 in Milford, MA, Barbara was the daughter of the late Harold J. and Helen O'Donnell Fairbanks.
Barbara was full of love, fun loving, had a tremendous sense of humor, and loved her Clemson Tigers and New England Patriots.
Barbara is survived by three sons, Buddy (Mary), Brian (Sonya), Chris (Dafne) Timmons and one daughter Lee Ann (Allen) Johnston. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Drew, Paige (Drake), Chase, and Jerrod Timmons, and three great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Brody Drake, and Mary Elise Timmons.
After the death of her husband, Barbara was blessed to spend many years with her devoted companion, the late Ray C. Johnson. Barbara continued to love his children as her own, Kenneth Johnson and Barbra Johnson Case.
Barbara was fortunate to have such kind caregivers. Their love was demonstrated through the utmost care they provided and that is why she referred to them as her angels, Ashley Kamilovic, Rhonda Williams, Nikki Stewart, Tosha Gardner, and Barbra Johnson Case.
A memorial graveside service will be held Sunday, September 20th, 2:00PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, officiated by The Reverend Rob Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
We loved Barbara so very much. She has been our family for so many years and have shared wonderful memories together. She is greatly missed. Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with you all. Love, Steve, Diane and Thomas Klinetop
Diane Klinetop
Family
September 17, 2020
A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family.

Chad and Jennifer Edwards
Chad Edwards
September 17, 2020
Barbara was always so nice to me .Had a lot of fun times walking down the street and playing football in the front yard with the Timmons boys and sometimes even Lee Ann. A very special lady ....God Bless you. .. sincerely, Doug Lowe
Doug Lowe
Friend
September 17, 2020
Buddy, Mary and family,
Please know you all are in my thoughts and prayers
Doug Horton
Friend
September 17, 2020
We loved her dearly! She was a warrior. She’ll be missed. Praying for your comfort and peace.
Jeff and Jane Dickerson
Family
September 17, 2020
I will always remember Aunt Barbara's infectious smile and loving personality. She was a wonderful woman inside and out. My heart goes out to all of you, my sweet cousins. I love ya'll very much.
Jennifer Sawyer Earley
Family
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
